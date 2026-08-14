‘Lanterns’ Star Nathan Fillion Says Guy Gardner Is ‘Part of Fabric’ of DC Universe (Exclusive)

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Nathan Fillion is reprising his role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the new series “Lanterns.”

He talked to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere, reflecting on how Guy has become “a part of the fabric” of the DC Universe.

Nathan said, “We have ‘Superman,’ which we already know. We have the new ‘Superman’ coming out. We have ‘Lanterns.’ We had ‘Peacemaker.’ We already know that much. And now ‘Mr. Miracle’ is coming down the pike. Here’s the thing… I think Guy Gardner is becoming a part of part of the fabric of this universe.”

He added, “If you’re going to be in the universe, Guy Gardner, he’s going to be in the back there somewhere… he’s a mile marker.

John Johnson/HBO Max

Fillion put it this way, “I’m so lucky I get to play these fantastic characters and then they say, ‘Oh, by the way, we're going to throw you in this other show.’ Turns out it rocks.”

We also spoke with Aaron Pierre, who plays Green Lantern John Stewart.

He called it a “dream realized” to be on the show and said, “I’m trying to bottle it so that I can revert back to this feeling later down the road.”

Pierre also talked about the dynamics between John and Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler.

He said, “John and Hal come to realize that they have far more in common than they ever could have imagined and I think that's one of the beautiful takeaways of this.”

“Extra” chatted with Kyle too, who dished on his super hero suit.

“It really is a great suit,” he said. “It’s a fantastic suit. I got to be present from the initial creating of the suit. So, piece by piece, the conversations around me and the only thing they forgot to do is… they forgot to put a zipper in it."