Fantasy Football Draft Parties & Upcoming Concerts in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the perfect place for fantasy football draft parties!

From August 20-22, Circa Resort and Casino is hosting its inaugural National Fantasy Football Draft Day, while Stadium Swim will be home to over 100 live draft parties all weekend long!

Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will welcome the Fantasy Football Players Championship with over $6.5 million in total prizes.

If fantasy football isn’t your thing, you can still have fun in the city with several concerts like Usher and Chris Brown, who are stopping at Allegiance Stadium on September 5, 6, and 18.

Across the Strip, Ne-Yo and Akon are also taking center stage at the Grand Garden Arena on August 14.

The Backstreet Boys’ residency at the Sphere is another big ticket that many are flocking to watch them sing their hit songs from their iconic “Millennium” album! The boy band will perform their last show of the summer on August 29, but they’ll be back to ring in the new year with three new dates December 21, January 1, and January 2, 2027.

"Extra's" Derek Hough is also headlining his own "Symphony of Dance: Encore" at Fontainbleau Theater on August 16.