David Foster Reacts to Gone-Viral Moment with Meghan Markle: ‘No Snub’

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David Foster is setting the record straight on a gone-viral moment with Meghan Markle at the 40th anniversary gala of his “David Foster and Friends” charity event over the weekend.

In a video circulating on social media, Foster walks past Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the red carpet without acknowledging the royal couple.

Soon after, his wife Katharine McPhee walks up and stands next to Meghan and David joins the group for a photo.

He told People magazine, “As the host of the ‘David Foster and Friends’ foundation event, I had already greeted our friends, the Duke and Duchess, at the entrance 10 minutes before the red carpet encounter. They both, graciously and selflessly, gave their time and went beyond to engage with everyone. Harry and Meghan are dear friends of mine. Anyone watching can see there was no awkward moment and certainly no snub.”

Foster added, “It’s sad that certain media chose to deceive a red-carpet encounter for clickbait. They turned simple ‘positioning’ to get the best photo into a hurtful lie.”

Instagram

Meghan shared a sweet moment from the British Columbia event on Instagram with a selfie of her and Harry in formal wear and a video of them backstage walking past a bagpipe and drums band in kilts.

She included the caption, “🇨🇦❤️.”