Instagram

Bachelor alum Peter Weber has a new woman in his life!

The pilot took to Instagram to share a summer photo dump featuring his girlfriend.

Instagram

Despite a loved-up pic of the pair and another of just her holding a glow stick, Pete did not include her name or tag her.

Bachelor Nation’s Luke Stone called it a “hard launch” in the comments.

During Peter’s Bachelor season he chose Hannah Ann Sluss, but they split before the finale aired. He briefly dated runner up Madison Prewett before moving on with fifth-place contestant Kelley Flanagan.