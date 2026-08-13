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Teddi Mellencamp is going public with her relationship!

On Wednesday, Mellencamp, 45, took to Instagram to debut her financial analyst boyfriend PJ Conley, 31.

Along with pics from her dad John Mellencamp’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Teddi wrote, “First he met a cougar. Then he met The Cougs. #valleyguy aka PJ @pjconleyy #iykyk @two.ts.inapod.”

Teddi and PJ were joined at the concert by several of her close friends.

She added, “Thanks to everyone who came out to support @johnmellencamp last night. It was incredible seeing everyone have the time of their lives.”

On Thursday’s episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Teddi gushed about PJ, telling guest co-host Dolores Catania, “He’s a nice guy, and he’s funny. He got along effortlessly with the fam, my brother, my sisters.”

Teddi has introduced PJ to her famous dad.

She recalled, “My dad met him but didn’t say anything straight away. He was just like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, blah, blah, blah.’ I kept it moving.”

According to Teddi, John followed up the next day, asking, “You gonna try to tell me that wasn’t your guy you introduced me to?”

Teddi previously dated producer Ricci Rea, but she confirmed their split a year ago.

She told Erika Jayne on her “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast, “You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done. I had to call things off.”

Teddi went on, “All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web. I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star went on to explain what happened.