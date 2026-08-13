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Perez Hilton’s sister Barbara Lavandeira spoke with Page Six about the traumatic moment she found the blogger during his alleged suicide attempt in Miami.

Hilton, nude, appeared to cut himself with a knife repeatedly during an extended TikTok live session Tuesday, August 4. Worried fans called authorities, who were able to intervene in time to save him from further harm.

Barbara was visiting from California and told the paper, “August 4th will forever be one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced.”

Referring to Perez by his real name — Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. — she said, “That afternoon, Mario was in his bedroom with the door closed and locked, which wasn’t like him. His door was almost always open. When I knocked, he said he was fine, but I could barely hear him. After I knocked a few more times and asked him to open the door, he stopped responding. I tried calling his cell phone in case he couldn’t hear me, but he wouldn’t answer. Something just felt wrong.”

She decided to enter the room and realized he was in the bathroom.

“I knocked several more times and told him I was going to come in if he didn’t open the door,” she said. “He still didn’t answer, so I unlocked it.”

Barbara recalled the horrific scene, saying, “When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality. Mario was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand.”

She shared, “What I can say with certainty is that I didn’t recognize my brother when I looked at him. I saw it in his eyes. They didn’t look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else.”

Barbara grabbed Perez’s children Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, and jumped in the car.

From the car, she called 911, saying, “The first call I made was to the police. Then I messaged my best friend, who lives nearby, while I was on with dispatch, and asked her to please come get the kids and take them away from the scene.”

She said, “Eventually, I was able to go back into the house while I waited for the ambulance and place towels over Mario to help stop the bleeding. He had already lost a significant amount of blood, yet he was somehow still able to speak, although his voice was very faint.”

An ambulance then rushed him to the hospital, while she stayed behind with the crisis team.

As for why Barbara decided to speak out, she said, “I’m talking now for everyone who cares about him and has been sending their best wishes, but also because of all the rumors, false reporting, fake exclusives, and made-up quotes going around. I can only share what I personally witnessed and experienced, but I want people to hear directly from someone who was actually there.”

For the haters out there, she said, “The comments calling this ‘karma’ have been especially painful. I wouldn’t wish what my mother, Mario’s children, or our entire family is experiencing on anyone.”

She went on, “Mario has publicly acknowledged the harm he caused earlier in his career. In 2010, he went on network television and admitted that the outings, doodles, and other things he did were wrong, and he has apologized repeatedly.”

Barbara continued, “I’m not asking anyone to forget or excuse any of that. I also understand that some people will always believe he hasn’t done enough, despite his efforts. I’m simply asking people to recognize that he has changed tremendously over the past 20 years and has genuinely tried to become a better person.”

She added, “Whatever anyone thinks about Mario, his children and our mother are innocent. They shouldn’t be punished or tormented because of how people feel about him.”