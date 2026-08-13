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Nicole Kidman, 59, is reflecting on her high-profile marriage to ex Tom Cruise in a new interview with British Vogue.

While talking about her life in the spotlight, she said, “Because of who I married at such a young age, I was thrust into it since I was 22.”

Kidman, who was married to Tom from 1990-2001, went on to say, “Yeah, I got married so young. Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple. I remember people saying to me, ‘Okay, well this is really going to affect your career.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married.’ And then I was his ‘wife’ and they were like, ‘See, we told you.’ I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.’”

After the split, Nicole went on to wed Keith Urban, but they broke up last year after 19 years of marriage.

The Oscar winner told the magazine she’s processing it with a “feelings first” approach.

“I’ve approached my whole life like that,” she said. “That’s just who I am. I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical. I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart. I just go, ‘Okay, what do I feel here? I’ll give it a go.’ It throws people, because I think they think I’ll be far more measured and I’m not.”

Kidman went on, “I can still approach things intellectually, but my desire is not to be ruled by my head. I’ve always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities.”

The past year hasn’t been easy, but she said, “But at the same time I’m like, ‘Okay, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.’ You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now.”

Nicole did enjoy a Euro summer, visiting London, Ibiza, Paris, and Portofino.

What does a night in Ibiza with Kidman look like?

“It’s a small dinner party or it’s a rave,” she dished. “I’m either playing Scrabble or I’m out. It’s that simple,” she added with a laugh.

On rave nights, she said, “Dinner at 10:30 p.m., club at 1 a.m. I’ll put on glasses. Sometimes I’ll wear a wig to hide, a little dark wig, and then I can just dance. As long as I’m surrounded by people — like, I take people with me — then I’m fine. I need it.”