Family Feud: The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Claims He Was ‘Terminated’ from Group

Backgrid

Neil Perry, of the Band Perry, is speaking out on Instagram about his ugly exit from the family group.

Neil and his siblings Kimberly and Reid made up the band from 2005-2023, when they took a break as Kimberly focused on her solo career.

The group reunited in 2025 with Kimberly, Reid, and Kimberly’s husband Johnny Costello, but Reid left the group a few months later.

Instagram

Now, Neil is sharing his side of the story, writing on Instagram, “June 2024 took something from me. Something I had spent my entire life building. A band. A business. A family. A name.”

He went on, “My sister wanted her husband to become a member of the band, taking my brother’s place. I made it equally clear that I was not okay with that.”

Neil insisted, “By then, the situation had become about far more than the lineup. I had witnessed instability and broken trust that fundamentally changed my ability to move forward.”

Getty Images

He went on, “Weeks later, I was terminated. The day after my birthday.”

Neil wrote, “I never expected that my decision not to participate under those circumstances would also mean losing my financial interest and access to the band’s platforms, resources, and audience I had spent my life helping build.”

Kimberly has said in interviews that her brothers were supportive of the band’s relaunch, but Neil wrote, “Then I watched a story emerge that didn’t resemble the one I lived.”

He’s channeling the experience into his new group Wolves of June.

The musician wrote, “The anger became music. The grief became songs. The loss became freedom. June 2024 took the old life. @wolvesofjune is what came next.”

In another Instagram post, Neil laid out the timeline in more detail. He claimed that while initially Reid was not interested in being part of the relaunch, “A few weeks later, Reid rejoined the band through conversations I was not part of, and I was given three days to decide whether I would continue under those circumstances. At the end of that three-day window, I asked for a conversation the following week and was told I was out of time.”

He went on, “I was approached again a month later, but I could not move forward under those circumstances. At that point I understood that continuing to tour was no longer realistically an option for me and I would soon be forced out by the 2/3 partnership agreement. What I did not agree to was losing my financial interest and access to the resources and business I had spent my life helping build.”

Neil added, “Shortly after the band signed a label deal, my brother left the band. What remained is my sister and her husband.”

In another post, Neil shared a video of himself taking a seat in a chair in front of shelves of awards.

He included the text. “Preparing for my Netflix documentary about how the Band Perry went from three siblings to my sister and her husband.”

The Band Perry has not responded to Neil’s claims.

While speaking with Rolling Stone’s “Nashville Now” in February, Kimberly spoke about a comeback show she did with Reid and Johnny in 2024 after Hurricane Helene hit her community in Greenville, Tennessee.

She said at the time that Neil was working on a solo project and couldn’t join.

Kimberly said playing with Reid and Johnny felt right and they started to play more shows and write, but, “Ultimately, timing didn’t work out for all of us. Reid is definitely loving his life in the [Joshua Tree] desert and is super interested in artist management… and Johnny and I… I want to be on the road.”

When asked if Neil and Reid gave their blessing, she said, “I think they are very interested in the Band Perry getting landed as well. We are so proud… of the past that we shared and I think it has just been about where it goes in the future.”