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Sean “Diddy” Combs is no longer in solitary confinement, TMZ reports.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not confirm Combs’ release from the SHU.

In a statement to Page Six, the department said, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information regarding the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including housing assignments, nor do we discuss whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions.”

It appears that Combs was in solitary confinement for weeks after he was allegedly involved in a fight with another inmate.

In July, TMZ reported that a fight ensued after the inmate dissed Combs.

A source told the outlet that Combs “held his own” in the alleged scuffle, which reportedly began with a push before punches were thrown.

The fight ended after prison staff got involved.

A FCI Fort Dix spokesperson didn’t confirm or deny the incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

Nearly a year ago, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.