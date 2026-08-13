Dhar Mann Takes ‘Littles’ on Back-to-School Shopping Spree with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Dhar Mann is a globally influential storyteller and founder of Dhar Mann Studios, an audience-first entertainment company reaching more than 170 million followers with uplifting stories that help people feel seen and inspire connection.

Now, he’s on a mission to help real-life underdogs. Mann was named an Honorary Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. As an Honorary Big, Mann is highlighting mentorship stories on his platform and engaging with mentees (the organization calls them “Littles”.) More than 20,000 young people are currently waiting for a mentor, and the partnership aims to inspire more individuals to become Bigs. Dhar kicked things off with a surprise Macy’s back-to-school shopping spree for three Littles.

One of the Littles is Noah, who was adopted by his aunt and found a life-changing mentor named Julian.

Dhar said, “It’s made a tremendous impact on Noah’s life and has given him so much confidence and belief in himself. Noah wants to be an engineer, be the first in his family to go to college and graduate.”

And now they're helping Noah and other Littles as they get ready for a new school year.

Dhar said, “Right now, when you checkout at any Macy's store, you can round up your purchase or donate online to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

He added, “The round up campaign goes until August 31, so there’s not a lot of time left and we’re really encouraging people to come shop for back-to-school at Macy’s to support an amazing organization that’s changing lives of kids like Noah.”