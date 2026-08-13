Celebrity News August 13, 2026
‘All That’ Star Christy Knowings Dies at 46 (Report)
Christy Knowings, who starred in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show “All That,” has died, TMZ reports. She was 46.
According to the site, Christy was hospitalized in L.A. on Friday after suffering an asthma attack.
The attack left her with brain damage. On Tuesday, her family decided to take her off life support and she passed away.
Her “All That” co-star Kenan Thompson shared an Instagram photo of Christy and wrote, "Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️😢”