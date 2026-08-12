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Travis Kelce is making his first comments about his Madison Square Garden wedding to Taylor Swift!

On Wednesday, Kelce told reporters at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp, “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

The July 3 wedding was a star-studded affair, with Adam Sandler playing the officiant.

Other big names among the 1,000 who attended the wedding included Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Ice Spice, Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Millie Bobby Brown, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Gracie Abrams, Martin McDonagh, Tate McRae, Jack Antonoff, Stephen Colbert, Graham Norton, Kane Brown, Dita von Teese, Ethan Hawke, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Bryant, Fergie, Bowen Yang, Hugh Grant, Laura Dern, Andrew Scott, Jessica Alba, Sacha Baron Cohen and Dakota Johnson.

Calling it a “crazy night,” Kelce noted that it was "full of a lot of celebration.”

While it was a “fun offseason,” Kelce is now focused on “football, baby.”

Kelce has been prepping for the upcoming NFL season since July 29, when he reported to training camp.

In March, Kelce announced his plans to return to the Chiefs for a 14th season.

He shared the news on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying, “Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby, and the Chiefs are making moves, Pat.”

Travis said Taylor helped motivate him, saying, “We share the same love for what we do, and we've had this… desire. I’m still in love with this game.”

He continued, “I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know, and I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid. And got my guy Eric Bieniemy, Coach Bieniemy back, and there’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just I absolutely love and I can't wait to get back in the building with.”