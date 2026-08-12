‘The Office’ Star Lucy Davis Reveals Incurable Cancer Diagnosis

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Lucy Davis, best known as Dawn Tinsley on the U.K. version of “The Office,” revealed she has been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

She shared an Instagram video of herself ringing the cancer bell as she read the poem, “Ring this bell, three times well, its toll to clearly say, ‘My treatment’s done, this course is run, and I am on my way!’”

Davis, 53, wrote in the caption, “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.”

She continued, “The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out:).”

The actress said she plans to “live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.”

Davis said she always tries to find the “teachable moments” in life and, “Cancer has not disappointed in that regard."

Lucy also spoke about the pain she’s dealing with, saying, “As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else. Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)”

The star said that humor has been “vital,” sharing, “I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at🙄), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person. There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell.”

Davis insisted, “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my [late dog] Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me.”

She plans to continue her work for animal rights and hopes to keep working, saying, “I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.”

Lucy said of fellow cancer patients, “I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose.”

After her post, Davis received an outpouring of love in the comments.

Jenna Fischer, known for playing Pam Beesly on the U.S. version of “The Office,” recently went through a breast cancer battle of her own. She wrote in the comments, “Beautiful post. Love you lots. And yes to working with cancer! Let’s spread that message far and wide! How working is such a comfort! ❤️”

Lucy’s “The Office” co-star Ricky Gervais dropped a heart emoji.

Edgar Wright, who directed Lucy in “Shaun of the Dead,” wrote, “Love you Lucy. Always. See you very soon.”

Kiernan Shipka, who worked with Davis on “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” commented, “I love you so much Lucy ❤️❤️❤️.”

Samantha Morton shared, “Sending love and light and huge gratitude to you for being you and shining and making me belly laugh at workshop when things were so tough . Thank you 🙏 ❤️🦋🙏.”

Hugh Bonneville wrote, “Thank you, Lucy. The best of us showing the rest of us how to do it. ♥️”

Alex Borstein showed support, writing, “❤️❤️❤️F*ck cancer.”

Stephen Moyer added, “Lucy. Thank you posting such a positive & thoughtful message. Your light shines through always. Sending so much love 💜💜💜.”

Skye P. Marshall told her, “You shared. Your words with inspire so many people who need it. And motivate others to get full body checkups. Proud of you. Love you loads. See you soon beautiful.”

Melissa Joan Hart posted, “Your outlook is inspiring and I'm sending you love, prayers and big hugs! And a little magic for a miracle!”

Simon Helberg wrote, “What a beautiful message, Lucy. You’re an incredible force. Sending all of my love. ♥️♥️♥️”