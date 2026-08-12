Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Reiner Indicted on Murder Charges

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Nick Reiner has officially been indicted for the murder of his famous parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

On Wednesday, Reiner appeared for a court hearing in downtown Los Angeles for the indictment, which now includes a lying-in-wait special circumstance allegation.

Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment when “Extra” reached out.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said, “This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing. The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in the case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice.”

At the hearing, Reiner pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations.

If he is convicted, Reiner faces a maximum sentence of either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. While the death penalty is legal in California and juries are able to hand down death sentences, executions have been suspended there since 2019.

With the indictment, the case no longer needs to go through a preliminary hearing before a trial takes place.

Reiner was arrested after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death for both was listed as “homicide.”