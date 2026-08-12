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Rihanna is sharing some rare photos of all three of her kids!

On Tuesday, RiRi took to Instagram to share photos of their visit to her childhood home in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rihanna is the mother of sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 10 months.

Along with a series of photos, Rihanna wrote, “One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive.’”

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In 2017, Westbury New Road was renamed Rihanna Drive.

She went on, “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

Rihanna has been spending some time with her family in her homeland. Earlier this month, RiRi turned heads at the Grand Kadooment Day Parade.

Two years ago, Rihanna told Jazzy’s World TV, “Barbados will always be represented through any art form of mine because I can’t really help it. It’s not even a choice of mine. But as long as I do have the choice, Barbados will always be a part of me.”

Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky also has some roots to Barbados — his father emigrated from the country and settled in Harlem.

In other news, Rihanna is also gracing the cover of Elle magazine’s September 2026 issue as the muse for Dior J’adore Intense.

Inez & Vinoodh