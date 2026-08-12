Perez Hilton’s Mom Files for Temporary Custody of His 3 Kids

MEGA

Perez Hilton’s mother Teresita Lavandeira has stepped in to care for his children as he recovers after a self-harm incident.

Page Six reports Lavandeira filed for temporary custody of Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, on August 7. According to court docs obtained by the paper, Hilton has “voluntarily consented” to the request.

The court docs stated, “I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children and that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children.”

The docs go on, “I realize that the custody of my children by the Petitioner is temporary and that I may, at any time, petition the court to return legal custody to me… I understand and acknowledge that I may have to comply with a reasonable transition plan prior to the court returning legal custody to me.”

Lavandeira will be able to make medical and educational decisions for the children during this time.

In separate court docs obtained by Page Six, Teresita asked for the case to be sealed because Perez is a “public figure” and she wants the children to “privately heal and move forward from this very unfortunate incident.”

Perez’s self-harm incident happened last week. Hilton, nude, appeared to cut himself with a knife repeatedly during an extended TikTok live session Tuesday. Worried fans called authorities, who were able to intervene in time to save him from further harm.