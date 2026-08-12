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Paris Jackson, 28, is pulling back the curtain on her childhood with King of Pop Michael Jackson and meeting her mom Debbie Rowe as a teen.

On the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Her Daddy,” she talked about the famous Neverland Ranch, having to wear a mask in public as a kid, and what Michael was like as a dad to her and brothers Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24.

Neverland Ranch was Michael's 2,700-acre home, amusement park, and zoo in Los Olivos, California.

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Paris explained, “I didn't grow up there. It was only the first few years of my life that I was there.”

The musician, who was homeschooled, recalled, “I'd wake up and we go to the room that was our classroom and we would go to school.”

Paris went on to share, “The cool, like very congruent line throughout my childhood that kind of started there and then just continued on wherever we went, was if you’re good and you do your chores and you do your homework, and you do the things that you're supposed to do, then on the weekends you can go see some animals and you can go ride some rides and you can go to the movies.”

She continued, “It was made very, very clear that all of the attractions there were not for us, that did not belong to us. That was for underprivileged children and children that were terminally ill that couldn’t go to Disneyland.”

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Paris said it was the same for television revealing, “Like, we weren't allowed to watch television or movies and stuff either unless we were studying it for film with the sound off. Or, if it was on the weekends if we had done everything we were supposed to.”

Alex clarified, “So, you weren’t running around an amusement park when you were super, super young?”

Paris told her, “It would’ve been cool, but no,” quipping, “I probably would have grown up to be an a**hole.”

Michael always had his children wear masks in public to hide their faces, and Paris said that as a kid, “It just it made sense because it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, if you do this now, then you can go to Chuck-E-Cheese and be normal this weekend because no one will know who you are.’ Like, that made sense to me.”

She was just 11 when her dad died at 50, and she remembered him as a “really funny guy and my best friend,” describing herself as “Daddy’s little princess.”

Alex asked Paris what she knew of her mom Debbie Rowe growing up.

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She said, “I remember kind of asking about it when I was 10 or 11 and the answers I got were sufficient to me, like, ‘What’s her name?’ and I got told her name and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool’ and moved on.”

Paris went on, “We connected when I was about 15 and then really started getting closer toward the end of my teen years and things like that.”

Alex asked what it was like meeting Debbie at 15.

She said, “I remember coming downstairs and she was in the living room with my grandma and I came in and I was just like, ‘Hey, Mom,’ and she was like, ‘Hi.’ I sat down and we talked for a second and then we went out for the day and just hung out.”

Paris said, “She’s a [Sagittarius], she’s got the fire. I’m an Aries, I got the fire. We are very similar.”