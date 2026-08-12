Celebrity News August 12, 2026
Michael Shannon & Christy Bush Tie the Knot (Report)
Years after his divorce from Kate Arrington, actor Michael Shannon is a married man again!
Page Six reports Shannon tied the knot with photographer Christy Bush in Athens, Georgia, earlier this month.
According to the site, the couple obtained a marriage license on July 27.
The license has been submitted and is awaiting a judge’s sign-off!
Sources told the site that the wedding was held in Christy’s hometown and “famous friends and industry people” were in attendance.
It’s not known when they got engaged but they have attended several public events together, including Paris Fashion Week.
Michael and Kate seemingly called it quits sometime between 2022-2024. Around that time, he was spotted without his wedding ring.
A split was never publicly announced.
Bush was previously married to musician Sam Fogarino.