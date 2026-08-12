Matthew McConaughey on Son Levi Pursuing Acting & Advice He's Given (Exclusive)

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Matthew McConaughey talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about his neo-western crime thriller “The Rivals of Amziah King.”

He plays a charismatic beekeeper and musician in rural Oklahoma who’s taking on ruthless rivals in the honey business.

Matthew said he was drawn to “the original space, place time, the language, the music, the poetry, the mythology, this lead character of Amziah who’s a giver of belonging to the misfits of the world. Brings them to the table. Anybody that’s feeling like they’re lost on the outskirts, he's the first kind of guy that’ll bring you right to the center of the circle, put the spotlight and say, ‘Go. You’re worth being here.’”

He talked about filming a scene with thousands of bees and recalled learning before production that he was very allergic!

“There ends up being thousands of bees on me and hanging off my arm and all over my body,” he said. “And I did not get stung that day, but we did schedule that for the last day of shooting because one week before shooting while I was working with some bees I did get stung and it’s the first I've been stung by a bee in probably 20 years.”

He went on, “And so I remember they were going, ‘Well, are you allergic?’ I said, ‘I don't think so’… about 45 minutes later I start to be like, ‘Where'd my peripheral vision go?’ And I pulled down the mirror and my whole right side of my left side of my face was swollen shut. So, I was very allergic.”

Matthew said, “So, what we learned is that I cannot get stung by a bee during production because I won’t be able to be on camera for four more days. So, we saved that scene to the very end in case I got stung, which I didn’t.”

Matthew also spoke about his 17-year-old son Levi pursuing acting and some of the advice he’s given.

"We worked together and just the expectations and the rights that you get have as an actor. What to look for, how to get out of a bind if you’re feeling too much tension or what have you, how to get out of trouble in a scene if you're not relaxed and really letting it happen.”

He added, “It’s open to how much he’s going to attack trying to pursue this as a career. I’m letting him decide that I’m not pushing him one way or another. I’m just trying to give him the resources and some tips along the way.”