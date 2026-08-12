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Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has moved to end his marriage to Elle Evans.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Bellamy filed the divorce papers Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Bellamy cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

Matt did not list an exact separation date, instead opting for “TBD.”

Bellamy is requesting sole legal and physical of their kids, Lovella, 6, and George, 2.

Matt also wants spousal support to be awarded to Elle based on the prenup they signed.

In response to the divorce filing, Elle told the outlet that the divorce filing was “a long time coming.”

The two reportedly separated a year ago after six years of marriage.

A few months ago, Bellamy confirmed the split, telling The i Paper, “Because it’s one of those situations that involves something that people wouldn’t normally think it is. It was a set of really unexpected circumstances.”