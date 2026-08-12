Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Go Instagram Official Amid Rekindled Romance

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Ariana Grande, 33, and Ricky Alvarez, 35, just hard launched their relationship after getting back together.

Grande shared two photos of the couple on Instagram, tagging Ricky in both.

Instagram

One was a mirror selfie of the pair from the chest down wearing matching outfits of black pants and white tops.

A second photo is a blurry mirror selfie with the couple upside-down and Ariana wearing fairy wings.

The carousel also showed lots of pics of Ariana, her dogs, friends, and more.

In the caption, she posted, “🌱 ！ ♡.”

Instagram

The news comes as Grande wrapped her tour, dropped her new album “Petal,” and announced she was taking a break from the spotlight.

Last month, news broke that Ariana and Ethan Slater had split. Weeks later, People magazine reported she had rekindled her romance with Alvarez 10 years after their split.

A source told the magazine that Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are “taking things very slowly."

The insider explained, “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source went on, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”