Tiffany Haddish Pleads Guilty & Receives Sentence in 2022 DUI Case

Tiffany Haddish dodged a full-blown trial in her 2022 DUI case by Zooming into Georgia court and pleading guilty.

After four years of delays, her fate was finally sealed in just minutes.

The star pleaded guilty to one count of DUI driving less safe.

When the judge asked if she accepted the plea, Haddish took a long pause before replying, “Sure, yes.”

Haddish received 12 months probation and 24 hours in jail, with time served. Plus, she must complete 40 hours of community service, which she plans to do with the L.A. District Attorney’s Office. Her license is also suspended in Georgia

The conditions of her probation include avoiding drugs and alcohol, she will be tested and must complete a substance abuse evaluation. She is required to take a DUI course.

All other charges were dropped.

The judge praised Tiffany for using her platform to do good work and said his kids are big fans of her movies.

He added that she is “welcome back to Georgia anytime,” but she insisted, “I’m never coming back!” just as the Zoom cut off.

In January 2022, Tiffany was arrested in Peachtree City after police claimed they found her asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.

The arresting officer reported that Tiffany failed walking and standing field sobriety tests.

Tiffany surprisingly went live just hours before her trial began, discussing details of the case. She later deleted the video.

Atlanta criminal defense trial attorney Amanda Clark explained to “Extra” why Tiffany's case has been delayed for four and a half years.