Rod Stewart Cancels Tour After Undergoing Heart Procedure

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Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel his tour for health reasons.

The cancellation comes after Stewart underwent a coronary stent procedure for his heart.

In a statement, Rod’s rep told People magazine, “Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities. On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

Stewart was scheduled to perform his Las Vegas residency this month. He was also set to perform on his “One Last Time” tour through September 3.

In his own statement, Rod shared, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back onstage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Just days ago, Rod was forced to postpone a concert in Cincinnati because of “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”

In June, Stewart was forced to pause a concert to use an oxygen tank.