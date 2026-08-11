‘RHOC’s’ Shannon Beador on ‘Exhausting Journey’ with Tamra Judge (Exclusive)

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Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow dished on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

They talked about new addition Carmella Garcia with Shannon calling her a “spitfire.”

Beador said, “I think she’ s amazing. I mean, she already has iconic lines… She said to Vicki [Gunvalson], ‘Everyone has an expiration date.’”

Heather added, “[Carmella] has all the makings of the perfect housewife. She’s beautiful. She’s wealthy. She’s got a gorgeous family. And she’s not afraid to say anything.”

With OG Vicki back this season, Dubrow said, “People talk about me and Shannon and Tamra [Judge] and Vicki as the core four, and this was the first time the core four was together in 10 years.”

She added of Vicki, “I think it’s great. I mean, she and I have a few moments this season, but you’ll have to wait and see that.”

Shannon shared, “I’m very close to her. We talk almost daily.”

Heather teased, “Yes, but you should have an issue with her, which we’ll talk about later…”

Plus, Shannon spoke about where she and Tamra stand, explaining, “Just when you think things are good, and then you wonder if they are. You know... it’s just kind of an exhausting journey, but I’m in a place right now where I can be with her and I can have fun.”

Todd Williamson/Bravo

Terri pointed out that Vicki wanted to be a peacemaker between Shannon and Tamra, and Beador said of Vicki, “That's a very awkward position to be [in], in the middle of two friends that don’t get along. So, I was willing to brush everything under the rug and keep going.”

Heather also talked about her mom moving from NYC, sharing, "It’s just so crazy, like, at 84 to pack up and move across the country, which makes sense because me and my sister are out here and obviously you want to be able to help her and take care of her.

Heather added, “But she’s very independent. She’s fabulous and she has a very strong opinions on things.”

Dubrow went on to compare her mom to her husband Terry Dubrow!

Heather said, “She enjoys the camera. She does… She’s a lot like my husband. Have you ever heard they say you marry your unfinished business? I call Terry ‘TV Terry.’ It’s like ‘TV Carol.’ It’s They’re very similar.”

For Shannon and all the ladies, this is a lighter season. Beador said, “I think the last two years have been quite dark. So, for me to be able to laugh and be silly with each and every cast member, I mean, is a gift. I had a lot of fun.”