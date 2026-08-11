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After months of romance rumors, “Off Campus” stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are seemingly confirming their romance with a kiss!

A few days ago, Josh was seen kissing Mika on the cheek while stepping out in Vancouver in pics obtained by E! News.

In June, the two sparked dating rumors when Josh was seen running his fingers through her hair during a shopping trip in Paris.

Around the same time, Mika confirmed her broken engagement to “Sex Appeal” co-star Short.

Her rep told Us Weekly, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

It’s unclear when the couple split, but Jake shared a photo dump in February highlighting 2025 and the carousel featured pics of Mika. He wrote in the caption, "Classic February wrap of 2025 post that doesn’t tell the whole story."

Abdalla wrote in the comments, “Every photo tells a story.”

She also commented, “I don’t even know what to say,” and he replied, “I don’t even know what you said first.”

Last year, Jake’s manager Brian Medavoy shared a post celebrating the couple, revealing they were engaged.