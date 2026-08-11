Matthew McConaughey & Wife Camila Make Rare Public Appearance with Their 3 Kids

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On Monday night, Matthew McConaughey was accompanied by his family at the screening of his new movie “Rivals of Amzeah King” in Australia.

It was a rare public appearance with Matthew being joined by his wife Camila Alves and their three kids Levi, 18, Vida, 16 and Livingston, 13.

For the special night, Matthew opted for a navy suit, with his son Livingston following suit in a lighter gray shade. His daughter Vida wore a black dress, while Camila and Levi opted for more casual looks.

Earlier this year, Matthew explained how fatherhood changes a man.

During an appearance on “Bear Grylls Is Running Wild,” McConaughey said, “I think a man’s a prince until he has children, then he becomes a king. I don’t think there’s anything more important that a man can do.”

He went on, “In fact, man, we’re mortal. That’s the beginning of our immortality, and hopefully, we’re lucky enough for them to have offspring, and it continues to pass that down. I think that’s the greatest art that a man can make is being a good father to a son or a daughter.”

Last year, Matthew and Levi worked together on “The Lost Bus.”

Levi discussed the pressure of being Matthew’s son, telling People magazine, “Yeah, it’s just starting. And as much as people can say, ‘Oh, you got this because of your father or your mother,’ they can open the door, but then it’s going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there. That’s on me.”

Matthew opened up about their dynamic on set, telling “Today,” “I said, ‘I can help coach you, I can help teach you what I can. But once we show up on the day, I’m not there as a safety net.’ And he showed up.”

As for the possibility of his son following his acting footsteps, Matthew commented, “I’m not putting that pressure on him either way, but he’s off to a great start. He’s in the door. As far as nepotism goes for me, Camila and I always say, ‘Don’t you ever feel entitled.’”