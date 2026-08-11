King Charles Death Announcement Mistakenly Played on Radio

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A radio staffer in the U.K. accidentally aired three pre-recorded reports that King Charles had died.

People magazine reports the mistake happened back in May on Radio Caroline during “The Barry Marsh Show.” The host apologized about a half hour later.

The Office of Communications (Ofcom), the U.K.’s broadcasting watchdog organization, received two complaints about the announcement, according to People.

Ofcom released a bulletin on Monday, obtained by People, stating the organization considered the incident a breach of two rules of the Broadcasting Code.

The first code states, “News, in whatever form, must be reported with due accuracy and presented with due impartiality.”

The second code says, “Significant mistakes in news should normally be acknowledged and corrected on air quickly. Corrections should be appropriately scheduled…”

According to People, the radio show was broadcasting from a remote location, while the staffer was performing maintenance in the studio and found the files.

The Ofcom bulletin said that Radio Caroline “explained that these files are accompanied with ‘a set of strict instructions to presenters and managers’ to follow before being aired, but, out of curiosity, the member of staff played the files, which stopped the stream from the presenter’s remote location, and broadcast the files on air.”

The files included the death reports as well as the national anthem. Afterward, there were 16 minutes of silence followed by normal programming.

According to the bulletin, once the staffer realized the mistake, they stopped playing the files and left. The host was on a call when the files were aired. Once he realized something was wrong, he contacted a station engineer, who was already looking into the issue. At that point the station resumed normal programming.

Radio Caroline told Ofcom they “took the matter very seriously, and much activity was taking place during those 30 minutes leading up to the apology. They reported that staff responded as quickly as they could.