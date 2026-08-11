Julie Andrews Confirms She Won’t Return for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Sadly, Julie Andrews won’t be reprising her iconic role as Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming “The Princess Diaries 3.”

Andrews confirmed the news during an interview with “Today.”

She said, “I’m not going to be in it. I think the story is slightly different, and I'm not quite sure how they're dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia.”

In the first two films, Julie’s character Queen Clarisse Renaldi was a mentor for Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis, who eventually takes the reins.

Julie emphasized, “It’s her story. It’s not really mine.”

Over the past few years, Andrews has been taking a backseat to the spotlight.

The 90-year-old recently explained in an interview with InStyle, “I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that.”

According to Julie, the film producers “asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very, very hard to say ‘no,’ but I did.”