Celebrity News August 11, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Longtime GF Georgina Rodríguez
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, 32, are married.
In a press release obtained by People magazine, the couple confirmed they wed in a civil ceremony August 11 in Cascais, Portugal.
They tied the knot exactly one year after they announced their engagement.
Cristiano shared a photo on Instagram of their hands as they showed off their wedding bands. He included the caption, “C❤️G.”
The couple shares daughter Alana, 8, and daughter Bella, 4. Bella’s twin brother Ángel died as a newborn.
Cristiano also welcomed Cristiano Jr., 16, with a previous partner and twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, via surrogate.
People reports Ronaldo and Rodríguez met in 2017 and went Instagram official that May.