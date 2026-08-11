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Celebrity News August 11, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Longtime GF Georgina Rodríguez

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Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, 32, are married.

In a press release obtained by People magazine, the couple confirmed they wed in a civil ceremony August 11 in Cascais, Portugal.

They tied the knot exactly one year after they announced their engagement.

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Cristiano shared a photo on Instagram of their hands as they showed off their wedding bands. He included the caption, “C❤️G.”

The couple shares daughter Alana, 8, and daughter Bella, 4. Bella’s twin brother Ángel died as a newborn.

Cristiano also welcomed Cristiano Jr., 16, with a previous partner and twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, via surrogate.

People reports Ronaldo and Rodríguez met in 2017 and went Instagram official that May.

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