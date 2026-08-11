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Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to playfully address rumors her pregnancy is fake!

In June, Anne, 43, announced she’s expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

The Internet speculation over her “fake” baby bump started when she attended the premiere of “The End of Oak Street” on Sunday in L.A. in a silk crop top and low-rise jeans that showcased her growing belly.

Getty Images for Warner Brothers Pictures

On Monday, Hathaway posted a video taking fans along as she got ready for and then attended the premiere in 95-degree heat!

She wrote in the caption, “Fake hair, real bump 😘 ✌️🦖🔥☀️🦕😅. Enjoy The @endofoakstreet Block Party chaos with me as my outfit literally melts in the heat!!”

“Extra” caught up with Anne at the premiere, where she dished on the dinosaur thriller, which was produced by JJ Abrams. In the movie, Anne and Ewan McGregor play a 1980s couple who are fighting to save their family after their cookie-cutter neighborhood is mysteriously transported to a pre-historic location with some unexpected blood-thirsty neighbors!

On Monday, Hathaway showed off her bare baby bump again as she arrived to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing a black custom LEIN Alexandra Top with the brand’s black custom Banks Trouser.

As Anne walked on the show with Ewan, guest host Anthony Anderson commented, “A baby bump,” and Anne quipped, “Where?”

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Anderson predicted she’s having a boy, but Anne said, “We know... we're not saying.”

Hathaway shared that her kids Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, are “over the moon” about having a sibling.

“It feels really beautiful,” she said. “It feels like, you know, the family’s having a baby.”

She added with a laugh, “I mean, it’ll feel like I’m having the baby while it’s happening, but, like, the emotional feeling is that we’re all we’re all going to welcome this little one.”

Last month, Anne opened up on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” about how stunned she and Adam were to find out they were having a baby.

“Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” she said. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”