Alessandra Ambrosio & Buck Palmer Engaged!

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Alessandra Ambrosio, 45, and Buck Palmer are ready to say, “I do.”

They shared photos and videos of the romantic proposal on Instagram as Buck popped the question on the beach.

They included a drone shot of the lovebirds waving as they sit in a heart made of petals in the sand.

Alessandra wrote, “I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love. 💍✨”

Palmer revealed their relationship in a 2024 recap on Instagram.

He included a photo of them and wrote at the time, “To top off this year finding and falling in Love with such an amazing partner, someone who inspires me daily, someone in which we have so much fun in the ordinary, someone who ignites a passion for life and makes everything more bright … im So so glad I found you again my 🤍 .”