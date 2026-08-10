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Kim Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, had an unwelcome visitor Sunday — but the unannounced stop-by became a lesson in FAFO!

According to TMZ, a trespasser gained access into a car at Kardashian’s home, which is under construction.

Kim and her kids were not on the premises during the renovations.

The car reportedly belonged to one of Kim’s staff members.

Based on dispatch audio obtained by “Extra,” Kardashian’s security “caught male white adult bald wearing glasses and a white T-shirt leaving location in a white Lexus with items from the house.”

The suspect allegedly went for a joyride in the car before coming back to Kim’s residence, where he was eventually arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

TMZ reports the suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary.