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Odessa A’Zion, who landed an Actor Awards nomination for her performance in “Marty Supreme,” broke out big on HBO Max’s hit “I Love L.A.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Odessa about her Hollywood journey and the rumors she could be joining the X-Men universe.

Odessa has Hollywood running in her blood as the daughter of “Californification” actress Pamela Adlon.

She commented, “I love Los Angeles. It’s my home.” Referencing her show's title, she laughed, "I can't say [I love] L.A. anymore because it's just too, like, on the nose."

Of her rising fame, Odessa admitted, “It’s been really weird, pretty scary. Given me so much more opportunities on the acting side of things, getting to work with incredible filmmakers and actors that I never ever thought I would be able to work with.”

When asked if one of her upcoming roles could involve the X-Men universe, A'Zion played coy, saying, “I don’t know if I can answer that question. I don’t know. I genuinely have no idea.”

Odessa recently appeared in Madonna’s “Confessions II” short film!

She shared, “Can’t believe I was part of that it. It was amazing. I just got to, like, bump into Madonna over and over again.”

Odessa is getting the rock star seal of appeal with the Rolling Stones also featuring her in their recent music video.

She said, “Could not believe that I was told they wanted me to star in their music video.”