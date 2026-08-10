Michael B. Jordan & Raye Spotted Together at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and “Where Is My Husband!” singer Raye are sparking dating rumors!

Over the weekend, the two were spotted enjoying time together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.

A TikTok user posted a video of Michael and Raye waiting for their roller coaster ride to take off.

Another fan captured a photo of Michael and Raye sitting next to each other on a ride.

A source insisted to People magazine that the two are “just friends” and were with a group of friends at the amusement park.

According to another insider, though, “Michael and RAYE have been on a couple dinner dates before this. Things are new between them, but they really like each other. RAYE tells friends that Michael is her type and that he is warm and kind.”

The outing comes four years after Michael and his ex, Lori Harvey, called it quits.

Last year, Jordan discussed the ending of his longest relationship.

He told GQ, “I’m not tripping over it. I’m so work-focused.”

MBJ went on, “I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out. I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even...to that, you know?”

Months ago, Raye opened up about what she’s looking for in a partner, telling People magazine, “Words of affirmation is my love language. So, you need to have the qualities of a good communicator. Communication is so important to me.”

“I know everyone on Love Island also always says it, but a sense of humor. You’ve gotta be funny. Laughing is my favorite hobby. I need someone who can keep me laughing,” Raye went on.