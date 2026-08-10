‘Lioness’: LaMonica Garrett & James Jordan Tease ‘Wild Roller Coaster’ in Season 3 (Exclusive)

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Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman are leading their deadliest mission yet in the new season of “Lioness,” and LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan are locked, loaded, and backing them up!

“Extra” spoke with LaMonica and James, who dished on what’s in store for Season 3.

While James called it a “bigger and bigger, more explosive” season, LaMonica noted, “The premiere of Season 3, the scale is massive.”

"People just need to hang along for the roller coaster," James said. "It's gonna be a wild ride."

The spy thriller series, created by Taylor Sheridan, is based on a real-life undercover female operative program.

"This season, it's more personal for the whole Lioness team," LaMonica said.

He praised Taylor for creating “complicated characters in these complicated situations.”

Zoe’s character is struggling with “duty versus family.” James elaborated, “What does it mean to be devoted to your work, which is protecting us while we sleep essentially… also being a devoted mother and wife who wants to be there and take care of her family.”

He hinted, “There’s a moment where she really has to test those boundaries and those devotions.”

James is also starring in Taylor’s other hit show “Landman” with Billy Bob Thornton.

He raved, “It’s a blessing to work for Taylor. He’s my favorite writer in the world.”