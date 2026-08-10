Joseph Duggar & Wife Kendra Withdraw Not Guilty Pleas in Child Endangerment Case

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Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Duggar were scheduled to appear in court today in Arkansas in connection with their child endangerment case, People magazine reports.

The publication adds that they avoided the court appearance by withdrawing their not guilty pleas.

In April, Joseph and Kendra pleaded not guilty to all four counts of child endangerment and false imprisonment.

The charges were brought against Kendra and Joseph, who share four children, after an inspection of their home on March 19.

A spokesperson for the Washington County District Court told People that by withdrawing their not guilty pleas they could enter a plea by order of the court of guilty or no contest.

A judge will then need to sign off on the new pleas and determine their punishment.

People reports that the reality stars are facing up to eight years in prison and thousands in fines.

As for what happened, a source close to the family told People magazine, “I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors.”

The home inspection stemmed from Joseph’s March 18 arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has claimed Duggar is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A spokesperson for the family told People that the charges against Kendra are “unrelated” to the 2020 charges against Joseph.