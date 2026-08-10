Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Expecting First Child (Report)

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Jon Hamm, 55, is going to be a dad!

The “Mad Men” actor and wife Anna Osceola, 38, are expecting their first child together, reports DailyMail.com.

Sources also confirmed the news to People magazine.

In March, Jon talked about working with Anna on “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

“Having Anna around is great. She's wonderful,” he raved. “It’s great to go to work together. We can bring the dog. We can hang out. It’s nice to have somebody to eat lunch with and do scenes with. It’s a family affair, it's really nice.”

The couple wed in Big Sur in 2023.

They were first linked in 2017, and the romance was confirmed in 2020 after sightings during the pandemic. Jon and Anna finally made their red-carpet debut in March 2022. They went on to co-star in “Confess, Fletch” in September 2022.

The same month “Fletch” premiered, Jon opened up on “The Howard Stern Show” about his relationship.

He shared that he felt “very settled and comfortable,” adding, “I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable.”

Hamm noted that the relationship “opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”