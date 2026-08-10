Chrissy Metz on Her Decision to Start a GLP-1 After Being ‘Skeptical’

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“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, 45, is opening up to People magazine about her GLP-1 journey.

“It’s been great!” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the benefits that I didn’t think that would come, because I was very skeptical. I was like, ‘I’m not taking this medication. I don’t wanna do this. It’s not gonna work for me.’ You know, all the things. But when I realized food noise was really a thing, that consumed a lot of my head space, I was like, ‘Oh.’”

She's happy to not be “obsessing” about food “every minute,” explaining, “I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that. And it’s been helping me be more mobile and have less joint pain and inflammation, and run around onstage [in Broadway’s & ‘Juliet'], and just do things that would have been much more difficult several pounds and inches ago.”

Chrissy knows people will have opinions about her decision, saying with a laugh, “Listen, when it comes to me, everybody is judgy. It doesn’t matter what I do. Before, people were like ‘Why isn’t she on a GLP-1?’ and now they’re going to know I’m on it and be like, ‘Why is she on a GLP-1?’”

As for why she decided to try the medication, she said, “I’m not getting any younger. I’m in perimenopause, and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father, and I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me.”

Metz later added, “My thinking was, how can I better myself and put myself first, which has always been the bane of my existence because I’m a people pleaser. But I know that my blood work is already better, and I’m headed in the right direction of getting ahead of things that needed getting ahead of.”

The actress said she knows GLP-1’s are “not a magic wand,” explaining, "I need to change other things, so I’ve been working with a trainer, and I’m lifting and putting on muscle and it’s really about how comfortable I am, and learning what I’m capable of, so I really try not to have a number. I just want to feel strong and not have my morning ruined because I stepped on a scale and I’m several pounds above what I think I should be.”

Chrissy insisted, “I’m just a regular old girl who is trying her best.”

She’s also partnered with the telehealth company Ro, which provides GLP-1s to patients.