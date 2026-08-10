Chantal Anderson/Esquire

Brad Pitt is touching on a painful period in his life in the September issue of Esquire.

Pitt went through a very public divorce from Angelina Jolie that dragged on for years. Since the split, several of their six children have legally chosen to drop his last name.

Without mentioning them specifically, Pitt reflects on feeling suicidal ideation when he was going through what he called “family stuff.”

“I was never suicidal in any way. It just was not my makeup,” Pitt said. “In fact, if I have any afflictions, it’s probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it’s also gotten me — I’ve walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism. Or, as my forever-funny friend David Fincher will say, ‘Yeah, you see the glass as half full, but it’s half full of urine.’ Anyway, I’ve never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought — I just couldn’t — just didn’t see a way out.”

Chantal Anderson/Esquire

Brad went on, “The pain was so oppressive that — I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel — I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, ‘Oh, okay, now I understand’ — I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain.”

He continued, “But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in, but it was just… like, listen: This sh*t ain’t easy. And you’re talking to a guy who won the lottery.”

When the reporter asked if the pain was related to “kid stuff,” Pitt replied, “Family stuff,” adding, “We could leave it at that.”

At another point in the conversation, the journalist talks with Brad about grief.

The Oscar winner says, “It’s a hard one to square. But I’m going to go back to: I think the challenge is to hold both. Grief, if you survive it, leaves a gaping hole, but it also leaves profound beauty. It’s an aching beauty, but it’s beauty.”

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The writer asked how one can “climb out” when they’re feeling low, Brad responded, “Wow,” while taking a beat. He then said, “I don’t see it as climbing out of it. It’s going through it and trying and trying and trying and trying to the point of exhaustion and then trying again. I don’t want to ignore the place where you run up against the wall. But I just one day woke up, and it just felt a little sunnier and the air felt a little sweeter. Just microdoses of it.”

He later added, “Maybe we’re looking at it the wrong way. Maybe we’ve got to start with letting go of all control, that need, that belief about the way things should be or what should have been or how things are supposed to be and then trying to control it, trying to hammer and tong it into some kind of shape, which is impossible. Maybe that’s really the road to waking up and the sun’s a little brighter one day and the air’s a little sweeter. And that in itself is acceptance, I would say.”

Pitt also got candid about sobriety, aging, and AI.

The star has been very public about his sobriety, but told Esquire that these days he is drinking in moderation.

“I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” adding, “in a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.’”

Chantal Anderson/Esquire

He added, “I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”

The conversation also turned to the older generation of actors, many — like Robert Redford and Robert Duvall — who have passed away.

Pitt said, “It’s a strange passing. There was a comforting buffer over us, and now with them gone it’s like losing parents in that way. You’re the last stop.”

Reflecting on his own life, he said, “God, I want my fifties back. I would do more. Your fifties are just — man, anything that’s on your mind, go. Go attack it. Go attack it now.”

Pitt also weighed in on the growing use of AI for visual effects, saying, “There’s a lot of pushback against AI, but AI is going to be the very thing that, if used as a tool, is going to help these mid-budget films, forty- to ninety-million-dollar budgeted films, get made.”

When asked if a director could have used an AI version of Pitt in his new movie “Heart of the Beast,” Brad said while a filmmaker could do that, “The final product might not be my choices and what I found and discovered in the thing.”