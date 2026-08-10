Aubrey Plaza & Chris Abbott Welcome First Child

Aubrey Plaza, 42, and Chris Abbott’s baby is here!

TMZ published photos of the new mom and her baby in NYC after Plaza attended Chris’ final performance in Broadway’s “Death of a Salesman.”

Sources tell TMZ the baby arrived the last week of July.

In April, People magazine confirmed that the “Parks and Recreation” actress and the “Girls” star were expecting.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

A source told People at the time, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” adding, “They feel very blessed.”

The same month, Aubrey spoke about her pregnancy on the “SmartLess” podcast, sharing, “Well, there’s a baby inside of me.”

In January 2025, Plaza was faced with grief when her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide. Plaza and Baena were secretly separated at the time of his death.

Aubrey and Christopher first sparked dating rumors last summer after they were reportedly spotted together at the Chatham Berry Farm, according to Deuxmoi.

In November 2025, there were also social media videos of the two together at a Knicks game.