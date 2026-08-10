Anne Hathaway on ‘Family’ Horror Movie ‘End of Oak Street’ & Bonding with Cast (Exclusive)

Getty Images for Warner Brothers Pictures

Anne Hathaway chatted with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of her new sci-fi survival film “The End of Oak Street.”

Anne, who is coming off a very busy season of movies and is pregnant with her third child, said with a laugh, “There is a lot going on,” adding, “I'm doing great. I’m having fun.”

The “End of Oak Street” is Anne's fourth of five films out this year, including the long-awaited “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and “The Odyssey,” which just crossed the $1-billion mark at the box office!

Hathaway said, “Thankfully, two of the movies have done unbelievably well and one movie was very well-respected, and now we've got this one which is just so much fun and it’s such a great time at the movies. It’s a family horror movie which I've never had the opportunity to be a part of, and I’m excited.”

In the dinosaur thriller, produced by JJ Abrams, Anne and Ewan McGregor play a 1980s couple who are fighting to save their family after their cookie-cutter neighborhood is mysteriously transported to a pre-historic location with some unexpected blood-thirsty neighbors!

Anne slipped into her character from the ’80s very easily, telling us, “Well, I remember it — I was there.”

She formed an amazing bond with her on-screen family.

“Yes, we had a very, very real bond on this movie,” Hathaway said. “Like, you know how it’s hot right now? It was hot like this there. And we were running and screaming and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs. And when you’re doing work like that, you just hope the people you’re doing it with make you laugh. And they were all the sweetest people, best senses of humor. Everybody took care of everybody else. Like, I remember looking up at Maisy [Stella] being like, ‘Honey, maybe you need some electrolytes’… We all looked out for each other.”

Hathaway also made a furry friend on set, saying she and Brisket the dog were tight. “I love dogs,” she said.