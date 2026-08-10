Anna Faris on Logistics of Busy Mom Life & ‘Dream Job’ Making ‘Spa Weekend’ (Exclusive)

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Anna Faris chatted with "Extra" at the Las Vegas premiere of “Spa Weekend.”

Faris called shooting “Spa Weekend” a “dream job,” saying, “We had the opportunity to shoot this movie in Australia on the Gold Coast. It was like 82 degrees every day. We're shooting by the ocean.”

Anna loved working with co-stars Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann and Michelle Buteau, saying, “I’m working with women that I find hysterical and that I love. I finally got to make and nurture new friendships… It was through work that I got to know and admire and love these women every day.”

Praising their comedic talents, she said, “These women are really good at improv, and I hadn't had much opportunity in that world with these brilliant women. So, it was a blast for me.”

The actresses are all busy moms, and Anna talked about the logistics of parenting.

Faris, who shares son Jack, 13, with ex Chris Pratt, said, “Nobody tells you that from age 45 to 54, like, it’s all logistics. You’re going, like, ‘I’ll see you in a decade. Please wait for me.’”

She added, “I can’t speak for everybody here, but it’s hands-on. It’s hard to find time to have a meaningful conversation even.”

“Extra” also chatted with Leslie and Michelle about shooting the film.

Mann shared what a relaxing experience it was shooting the movie with no kids around and also revealed her top girls’ weekend essentials. Watch!

Buteau reflected on how cool it was getting to work with women she’s admired and joked that the experience was like “The View” but with prosecco and a hot tub!