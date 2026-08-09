Tallulah Willis & Justin Acee Are Married!

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Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore’s youngest daughter with Bruce Willis, got married this weekend!

Tallulah, 32, exchanged vows in Sun Valley, Idaho, with her longtime love Justin Acee, also in his 30s.

The two had been engaged since December 2024.

Vogue reports she wore a custom bridal gown that was one of the first designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga. She worked with stylist Brad Goreski, and her sisters Rumer and Scout attended her final dress fitting at Chateau Marmont ahead of Saturday’s nuptials.

“Remember when you were sending me Etsy wedding dresses?” Scout is quoted as teasing Tallulah during the fitting. “This was like six months ago...From Etsy to Balenciaga couture — that’s a moment. Who would have thought?”

Acee, who is a musician known professionally as NIGHTIES, seems to be a well-loved new member of the family.

Back when the couple announced they were engaged, her superstar mom Demi posted on Instagram, “A Christmas proposal 🎄💍 ❤️. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee — we love you.”