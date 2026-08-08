Instagram

In spite of asking for privacy, the family of Perez Hilton has released a new statement about the famous gossip blogger, this one aimed at clearing up misconceptions.

Hilton, nude, appeared to cut himself with a knife repeatedly during an extended TikTok live session Tuesday. Worried fans called authorities, who were able to intervene in time to save him from further harm.

His family had previously said in a statement that his children, his sister, and his niece had all fled his home when they realized he was experiencing a mental-health crisis.

Now, his family says, “There are many false and inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding Perez and the circumstances surrounding this situation.”

“We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements. The only statements regarding Perez that should be considered credible and authorized are those published directly on PerezHilton.com.”

The Baker Act allows authorities to hold someone for observation for up to 72 hours.

Hilton’s family also noted, “Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday.”

His family again emphasized, “We also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation.”

They stressed, “There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home. We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children. We also ask photo agencies not to purchase, publish, or distribute any photographs of the children that may have been taken.”

According to his website, Hilton has a “no kids” policy — he doesn’t publish photos of children unless a star has published them first or they are at a public event.