William Orbit, Who Won Grammys with Madonna for ‘Ray of Light,’ Dies at 69

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William Orbit, one of electronic music’s most famous and influential producers and songwriters, has died at 69.

His death was first confirmed by his collaborator Etienne Daho in a Facebook post August 6. That post was quickly deleted without explanation, leading fans to speculate as to Orbit’s well-being for 24 hours.

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Early Friday, his official account shared the sad news that he had died two weeks ago.

“It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026,” the statement began.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness.”

“We kindly as that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time,” it concluded.

No cause of death was given.

Orbit was born William Wainwright on December 15, 1956, in London.

He was musically inclined as a teen and by 1980 had co-founded the group Torch Song, creating music in a home studio. This got them signed by star manager Miles Copeland.

Torch Song’s biggest success was the electronic masterpiece “Prepare to Energize” (1984), which appeared in the Tom Hanks film “Bachelor Party” the year it was released.

Along with other side projects, Orbit was a part of Bassomatic, which hit the Top 10 in the U.K. in 1990 with the single “Fascinating Rhythm.”

His early solo efforts “Orbit” (1987) and in particular “Strange Cargo” (1987) made him the go-to producer and performer of electronica. He went on to release a dozen solo studio albums, including the worldwide smash “Pieces in a Modern Style” (1999) and 2022’s “The Painter,” his last record.

After remixing some singles for Madonna, including “Justify My Love” (1990), “Erotica” (1992), and “I’ll Remember” (1994), he collaborated with the Queen of Pop on her most acclaimed album, “Ray of Light” (1998). He was present at the 1999 Grammies when the duo won Best Pop Album and Best Dance Recording, still the most significant Grammys Madonna has ever won.

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His other work with Madonna included included the 2000 pop hit “Beautiful Stranger,” for which he shared a third Grammy (for Best Song Written for Visual Media, as it appeared on the soundtrack for “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” and for which he won a fourth Grammy as Best Dance Music Producer); songs on her 2000 album “Music”; and songs on her 2012 album “MDNA.”

From the latter, he shared a Golden Globe with Madonna for the tune “Masterpiece,” also featured in her directorial effort “W.E.” (2011).

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Orbit worked with many of the top recording stars of the past 40 years, including Blur, Queen, Prince, Britney Spears, P!nk, U2, Ricky Martin, Sarah McLachlan and more.