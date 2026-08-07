‘Southern Charm’s’ Rodrigo Reyes Posts ‘Pretty Wild’ Body Transformation: ‘They’re Both Me’

Instagram

“Southern Charm” star Rodrigo Reyes just posted before-and-after pics of his eye-popping body transformation on Instagram.

In the photos, he stands against a wall in just his underwear and glasses.

The 43-year-old shared, “I never thought I’d post that first photo. At the time, I was embarrassed by it and embarrassed by how much I felt like I’d let myself go. I certainly never imagined there would come a day when I’d willingly put it on Instagram.”

Instagram

Reyes said he’s doesn’t “feel embarrassed anymore.” Instead, he sees someone “about to make some changes.”

Although it is a shocking side by side, he said, “There wasn’t one big transformation moment. I just started locking in. Being more consistent. Finding a routine I could actually stick to. Staying active even when I didn’t particularly feel like it. Making better choices more often than not. And then doing it again the next day.”

Rodrigo continued, “Four years later, yes, I’m proud of the physical change — but I’m probably even more proud of the consistency it took to get here. And there are realities that come with losing a significant amount of weight — loose skin being one of them — but I’ve learned that doesn’t take anything away from how proud I am of what I’ve accomplished.”

Overall, he’s feeling better, stronger, and continues to be more active.

The reality star said, “Taking care of myself has become part of my life instead of something I’m constantly trying to start over.”

Reflecting on the two photos, Reyes said, “It’s pretty wild to look at these two photos side by side and realize they’re both me. Turns out a lot can change when you give yourself time, keep showing up and get a little tan.”

In May, he shared side-by-sides of his back, along with a side view and wrote, "A little less love to handle in the past two years but motivated."