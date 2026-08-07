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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West just dropped a creepy new music video for “Aishite.”

The chilling video, directed by Ty Akimoto, opens with chimes and black-and-white shots of a school as North West roams the halls and classrooms amid eerie flashing lights.

The 13-year-old wears a short dress with boots and her blue hair in pigtails as she shows off her piercings.

Closeups on her mouth show black teeth, and icy blue lips with a skull and cross bones design.

While Aishite means “love me” in Japanese, North’s lyrics are darker.

She sings, “Just love me, everyone betrays mе / Yeah, and I'm seein’ blood daily / What? And it’s drivin' me crazy.”

At another point North West sings, “She pretend, they ain't usin’ me again / Can’t be no one’s friend, I can’t let nobody in / Let nobody in, let-let-let nobody in.”

The music video comes one week after North West’s 14-stop “Kimokawaii” tour with co-headliner Molly Santana was largely canceled.

At the time, North wrote on social media, “I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana. Sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for u guys. See ya soon.”

“Aishite” is featured on her debut EP “N0rth4vr,” which dropped May 1.