Movies August 07, 2026
Man Living Inside Billboard to Promote Netflix’s ‘The Last House’
A man is living out the premise of Netflix’s new horror movie “The Last House” inside a billboard in Hollywood!
The movie is about a family trapped inside their own home with no way out, so the streamer hired a man to “live" in the billboard for days to promote the film.
The billboard, which looks like the front of a house with a front door and living room window, is located on the Sunset Strip at Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue.
Photos show the man in the window looking out. In one pic, he has binoculars. In another, he holds up a sign that reads, “What’s going on?”
Netflix’s Tudum shared that the man will be in the billboard from August 6-8.
According to the site, “‘The Last House’ centers on a family sealed inside their home with no way out. If that doesn’t sound nightmarish enough, their resources are running thin, and they must work together to survive not only a lack of essentials but also the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped inside.”
Greta Lee and Wagner Moura star in the horror film, which begins streaming August 7.