Man Living Inside Billboard to Promote Netflix’s ‘The Last House’

Joel Barhamand /Netflix © 2026

A man is living out the premise of Netflix’s new horror movie “The Last House” inside a billboard in Hollywood!

The movie is about a family trapped inside their own home with no way out, so the streamer hired a man to “live" in the billboard for days to promote the film.

Joel Barhamand /Netflix © 2026

The billboard, which looks like the front of a house with a front door and living room window, is located on the Sunset Strip at Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue.

Joel Barhamand /Netflix © 2026

Photos show the man in the window looking out. In one pic, he has binoculars. In another, he holds up a sign that reads, “What’s going on?”

Netflix’s Tudum shared that the man will be in the billboard from August 6-8.

Joel Barhamand /Netflix © 2026

According to the site, “‘The Last House’ centers on a family sealed inside their home with no way out. If that doesn’t sound nightmarish enough, their resources are running thin, and they must work together to survive not only a lack of essentials but also the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped inside.”