Kylie Kelce Reveals What Had Jason Crying at Travis’ Wedding to Taylor Swift

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Kylie Kelce is dishing on what had her husband Jason Kelce in tears at his brother Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift last month.

She opened up about the nuptials on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast after Jason told SportsRadio 94WIP, “I probably cried more this wedding than I cried at my own wedding.” He joked, “Kylie is probably not happy about that."

Kylie insisted, “Don’t worry, my husband cried plenty at his own wedding — regardless of what his comments were recently.”

Going into further detail, the mother of four said, “He cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons. It was touching. It was very loving to see all of the things that were happening, but take this into consideration — because no one’s thinking about this — think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls. Okay? That’s all the information you get.”

Kylie confessed she teared up, too.

“It was emotional and he was not the only adult crying in our family,” adding, “Guilty. Mmkay? Come on. Be for real.”

Last month, the 34-year-old shared on her podcast, “I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav, it was magical. I’m so happy for them, [and I] love them so, so dearly. It was only making it official because Taylor’s been family now for quite some time, so that’s that.”

She was tight-lipped on the details, saying, “Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share. Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love — both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”