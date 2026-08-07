Celebrity News August 07, 2026
‘High School Musical’ Co-Stars Frankie A. Rodriguez & Joe Serafini Are Engaged
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-stars Frankie A. Rodriguez, 27, and Joe Serafini, 28, are entering the next chapter of their lives!
On Friday, the co-stars announced their engagement.
Along with some pics, Frankie wrote on Instagram, “Engaged! 💍💖🥂”
In response to the post, Glen Powell commented, “I love your love!!!! So damn happy for you!!”
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Frankie and Joe also played love interests on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”
Years ago, Joe opened up about the importance of queer representation, telling Pride, “It’s hard to wrap your heads around, even four years into these characters, just the power of their existence on the screen to people watching at home. It’s just been so incredible and to have them exist in this natural, not pushed or forced way. I mean, Seb and Carlos are just in a relationship. That’s all it really is.”